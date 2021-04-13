’I always get food at home,’ says Ole’s son Noah Solskjaer after Jose Mourinho jab

CAPE TOWN – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s son Noah has waded into the argument between his father and Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho. After Manchester United’s 3-1 win over Spurs on Sunday, Reds’ boss Solskjaer revealed that is Son Heung-min was his son, he wouldn’t have been given food after his actions that led to Edinson Cavani’s opening goal being ruled out. The South Korean international went down and rolled around theatrically after a soft challenge by United’s Scott McTominay, which required VAR to step in. Despite minimal contact, the referee on the night decided to disallow Cavani’s opener. “If my son stays down like this for three minutes and he gets his 10 mates around him to help him up, yeah, he won’t get any food,” the United boss told Sky Sports after the match, which angered Mourinho. "First of all, let me tell you something. I'm very, very surprised that after the comments that Ole made on Sonny, you don't ask me about it," Mourinho told reporters.

"If it's me, telling that player A, B or C from another club, if it was my son I wouldn't give him dinner tonight, what would be the reaction of that? It's very, very sad.

"In relation to that, I just want to say that Sonny is very lucky that his father is a better person than Ole. I am a father. I think as a father you have always to feed your kids.

"Doesn't matter what they do. If you have to steal to feed your kids, you steal. I'm very, very disappointed."

Noah Solskjaer, who plays for Norwegian side Kristiansund BK, said Mourinho’s comments were to take attention away from the fact that they had lost yet another game.

“Yes, I laughed a lot on Sunday too,” the youngster told local newspaper Tidens Krav when asked about the war of words between Solskjaer and Mourinho.

“I always get food, I can assure everyone about that,” the 20-year-old midfielder said.

“[Teammate] Max [Williamsen] asked me if I had been given food when he met me before training today.”

He continued: “I have never been lying down the way Son did. Mourinho probably just wanted to take the focus away from the fact they had lost,”

