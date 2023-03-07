LOOK: Cape Town butchery drops prices by the 'magic number' in celebration of Liverpool’s hammering of Manchester United

Johannesburg - A Cape Town butchery called Good Hope Meat Hyper has dropped its prices in celebration of Liverpool’s historic victory over rivals Manchester United on Sunday.
The Reds handed the Red Devils their worst defeat in 92 years as they hammered them 7-0 in front of a raucous Anfield crowd, sending social media into complete chaos.
It appears the bedlam may have spilt over into the streets as Liverpool supporters continue to mock their eternal rivals and one such example is the owner of Good Hope Meat Hype, Reaaz Ahmed, who has dropped prices on various types of meat in celebration.
“Amazing deals to celebrate an amazing match, if they score, you score. The 7th Heaven Special, valid until the 7th of March” was what Capetonians were treated to in a deal that saw them receive R7 off A-grade lamb and grab a kg of chicken fillets for R77, 77 with the added bonus of R7 delivery.
If @LFC scores, YOU score! @goodhopemeat the butcher who cares 🤣![CDATA[]]>🤣❤️❤️😘![CDATA[]]>😘 #GHMH pic.twitter.com/ln7uBkPuMo— Reaaz Ahmed* (@ReaazAhmed) March 6, 2023
Ahmed, who spoke to Lester Kiewit (a Man United supporter) on Cape Talk revealed he was losing money with this special, however, that was worth it considering he gets to see Man United fans bury themselves in shame whenever they enter his butchery.
“The ones (supporters) that I know can't even look me in eyes and other are coming in wearing hoodies and caps,” he said in a jovial voice.
Local meat market plays on Man United loss in cheeky advert - Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit - https://t.co/ZGQwwFump1 @goodhopemeat 😃 https://t.co/C8EFjGjqzj— Reaaz Ahmed* (@ReaazAhmed) March 7, 2023
