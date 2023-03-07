Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Tuesday, March 14, 2023

LOOK: Cape Town butchery drops prices by the 'magic number' in celebration of Liverpool’s hammering of Manchester United

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (second right) celebrates scoring their side's sixth goal of the game with team-mates during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool

A Cape Town butcher has dropped its prices in celebrations of Liverpool’s thumping win over Manchester United over the weekend. Seen here: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (second right) celebrates scoring their side's sixth goal of the game. Picture: Peter Byrne

Published Mar 7, 2023

Johannesburg - A Cape Town butchery called Good Hope Meat Hyper has dropped its prices in celebration of Liverpool’s historic victory over rivals Manchester United on Sunday.

The Reds handed the Red Devils their worst defeat in 92 years as they hammered them 7-0 in front of a raucous Anfield crowd, sending social media into complete chaos.

It appears the bedlam may have spilt over into the streets as Liverpool supporters continue to mock their eternal rivals and one such example is the owner of Good Hope Meat Hype, Reaaz Ahmed, who has dropped prices on various types of meat in celebration.

“Amazing deals to celebrate an amazing match, if they score, you score. The 7th Heaven Special, valid until the 7th of March” was what Capetonians were treated to in a deal that saw them receive R7 off A-grade lamb and grab a kg of chicken fillets for R77, 77 with the added bonus of R7 delivery.

Ahmed, who spoke to Lester Kiewit (a Man United supporter) on Cape Talk revealed he was losing money with this special, however, that was worth it considering he gets to see Man United fans bury themselves in shame whenever they enter his butchery.

“The ones (supporters) that I know can't even look me in eyes and other are coming in wearing hoodies and caps,” he said in a jovial voice.

ALSO READ: How Erik ten Hag punished his Manchester United players after humiliating 7-0 loss to Liverpool

