Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLSportAthleticsBoxingMMACyclingCricketGolfRugbySoccerPSLTennis
Independent Online | Sport
Search IOL
IOLSportAthleticsBoxingMMACyclingCricketGolfRugbySoccerPSLTennis
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Friday, August 11, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

LOOK: ‘It’s time to go,’ Premier League’s record goalscorer Alan Shearer tells Harry Kane

Harry Kane in action during a Premier League game for Tottenham Hotspur

FILE - Harry Kane in action during a Premier League game for Tottenham Hotspur. Photo: Daniel Hambury/EPA-EFE

Published 2h ago

Share

Premier League record goalscorer Alan Shearer will gladly fly Harry Kane to Germany as the England captain looks closer to completing a move to Bayern Munich.

“Come on Harry it’s time to go!,” Shearer, who holds the record for the most Premier League goals at 260, hilariously Tweeted on Friday.

According to British media reports, Kane is due to have a medical at Bayern Munich after the German champions agreed to a deal with Tottenham.

The 30-year-old has one year left on his contract with Spurs, where Kane is the club's record goalscorer.

Bayern reportedly had a bid of €100 million for Kane accepted on Thursday, with the decision on whether or not to leave left to the player.

Several British media reports now suggest Kane is heading to Germany for a medical.

Kane has scored 213 goals in England’s top flight, meaning he needs to score just 48 more to move above Shearer on the list.

In a 19-year career spent entirely in the top division, Shearer found the back of the net 283 times, with 260 of those goals coming in the Premier League.

He famously fired Blackburn Rovers to the Premier League title during the 1994/95 season when he scored 34 times. He scored 112 goals in total for Rovers.

In 1996, he moved to hometown club Newcastle United, and retired in 2006 as their record goalscorer, including 148 in the Premier League.

Unlike Shearer, Kane’s has never won anything at Tottenham. And, with Shearer’s record within his grasp, the move to Bayern to compete for trophies looks too good to turn down.

IOL Sport and AFP

Related Topics:

Newcastle United FCBayern MunichHarry KaneEPLTottenhamSoccer