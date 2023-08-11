LOOK: ‘It’s time to go,’ Premier League’s record goalscorer Alan Shearer tells Harry Kane

Premier League record goalscorer Alan Shearer will gladly fly Harry Kane to Germany as the England captain looks closer to completing a move to Bayern Munich. “Come on Harry it’s time to go!,” Shearer, who holds the record for the most Premier League goals at 260, hilariously Tweeted on Friday.

Bayern reportedly had a bid of €100 million for Kane accepted on Thursday, with the decision on whether or not to leave left to the player. Several British media reports now suggest Kane is heading to Germany for a medical. Harry Kane to FC Bayern, here we go! Deal completed between all parties as Kane has given final green light 🚨🔴



Tottenham to receive €100m fixed fee plus add-ons up to €20m package.



Kane will sign a four year deal, he’ll fly to Germany today.



Medical booked. Done deal. pic.twitter.com/iervbXzkwt — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 11, 2023

Kane has scored 213 goals in England’s top flight, meaning he needs to score just 48 more to move above Shearer on the list. In a 19-year career spent entirely in the top division, Shearer found the back of the net 283 times, with 260 of those goals coming in the Premier League.

He famously fired Blackburn Rovers to the Premier League title during the 1994/95 season when he scored 34 times. He scored 112 goals in total for Rovers. In 1996, he moved to hometown club Newcastle United, and retired in 2006 as their record goalscorer, including 148 in the Premier League. Unlike Shearer, Kane’s has never won anything at Tottenham. And, with Shearer’s record within his grasp, the move to Bayern to compete for trophies looks too good to turn down.