Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has agreed to move to German champions Bayern Munich after the two clubs reached a preliminary deal for his transfer, Germany's Bild newspaper said on Friday. Should it be completed, Kane's move would be the most expensive transfer in Bundesliga history with an expected fee of about 100 million euros.

The English club and Bayern had reportedly agreed on the move on Thursday but needed the consent of Kane, who has another year on his contract at Tottenham. Neither club has commented on the matter so far.

Bild newspaper, without citing a source, said the player had agreed to the deal during the night and is expected to sign a four-year contract with Bayern. The Bavarians, who won the league for a record 11th successive time last season, have been desperate to bring Kane in as they look to boost their attack strength and battle for the Champions League title once more.

Kane joined Tottenham's academy aged 11 before making his senior debut in 2011. He has spent most of his career at the north London club but has had loan spells at Leyton Orient, Millwall, Norwich City and Leicester City. Kane has scored a club-record 280 goals for Spurs in over 430 appearances in all competitions, and 58 times for his country in 84 games, making him their all-time leading marksman. He is also the second-highest Premier League scorer of all time with 213 goals - 47 behind Alan Shearer's tally.