Man Utd skipper Maguire found guilty of all charges in Greece

CAPE TOWN – English news outlets the BBC and Sky Sports late on Tuesday reported that the England defender and Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has been found guilty of aggravated assault, resisting arrest and bribery.

The football star faced charges after he was reportedly arrested on Friday following an altercation with law enforcement officers in Greece. Maguire, 27, was one of three people arrested following the altercation with police.

Maguire subsequently pleaded not guilty to the charges. He was released from police custody after his arrest in Mykonos last week.

Sky Sports reported that Maguire has been given a suspended prison sentence of 21 months and 10 days; suspended because it is a first offence and charges were misdemeanours.

Earlier on Tuesday, Maguire was named in England manager Gareth Southgate’s side for the upcoming Nations League, this despite the Manchester United captain having been detained by police over a brawl on the Greek island of Mykonos.