Manchester United’s Lisandro Martinez ruled out for an ‘extended period’

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez has been ruled out for an "extended period" after aggravating a foot injury he suffered last season. Martinez was sidelined for around two months when he sustained a fractured metatarsal in United's Europa League quarter-final against Sevilla in April.

The Argentina centre-back is now likely to be out of action for a similar period after United confirmed the foot problem is still an issue. "Lisandro Martinez will be out of action for an extended period due to an aggravation of the foot injury he suffered in April," a statement said.

Playing through the pain "The Argentinian defender experienced the setback in our Premier League game against Arsenal earlier this month. "Martinez bravely continued playing for the following two games against Brighton and Bayern Munich.

"But it has now been determined that he needs a period on the sidelines for recovery and rehabilitation. Assessment is ongoing to decide next steps.” Adding to United boss Erik ten Hag's problems, the club also confirmed that defender Sergio Reguilon will miss the game against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Saturday with a "minor injury”. There have been 16 different United players injured or ill already this season, with seven sidelined for the Palace clash.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia are all ruled out, with Kobbie Mainoo, Amad Diallo, Reguilon and Martinez also absent.

Some good news There was a sliver of good news for Ten Hag on the fitness front, with Christian Eriksen and Scott McTominay back from illness this weekend. Criticising the burden put on players by a hectic fixture list, Ten Hag said: "Every time the shadow is expanding, and the load on the players is just too much. It's such a great overload. "Many colleagues have already pointed to that and I have pointed to that as well.