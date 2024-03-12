Manchester United midfielder Mason Mount returned to training on Tuesday after four months out with a calf injury. Mount has made just 12 appearances in all competitions for United since his £60 million ($76 million) transfer from Chelsea before the start of this season.

The 25-year-old last played when he came off the bench in United's 1-0 win against Luton in November. Even when he was fit to feature, Mount struggled to make an impact, leading some to brand the England international a flop. But Mount could still have a chance to silence the critics this season after United confirmed he was back in training, having "remained upbeat and positive throughout his rehabilitation".

The playmaker's long-awaited return came just days after Erik ten Hag offered a promising update on his status. "Mason Mount, I think he is in a good spell now and he will return shortly," Ten Hag said on Friday. "I think after the international break." Mount is unlikely to feature in Sunday's FA Cup quarter-final against Liverpool, but could be involved when United travel to Brentford on March 30.

Mount's presence will be a welcome boost to a United side looking to keep alive their faint hopes of Champions League qualification via a top four finish in the Premier League. United are eight points behind fourth placed Aston Villa with 10 games left.