Nicolas Jackson, Chelsea stars don’t seem pleased with Mauricio Pochettino’s sacking

The Blues finished sixth in the Premier League thanks to a fine run towards the end of the season, but missed out on Champions League qualification and a trophy. Chelsea lost the League Cup final 1-0 to Liverpool after extra-time and pushed Manchester City all the way before losing in the FA Cup semi-finals by the same score.

Nico Jackson via IG. 👀 pic.twitter.com/ggTr41qwTK — Chelsea Dodgers (@TheBlueDodger) May 21, 2024 But there had been signs that Pochettino's project was coming together in a run of five consecutive wins to end the campaign that ensured Chelsea will be in Europe next season.

They will qualify for the Europa League if Manchester United lose to City in the FA Cup final and the Conference League if the Red Devils shock the English champions. Jackson posted a picture of him and Pochettino with face palm emojis on his Instagram stories, before posting a number of pictures of them together as well as a message for his former manager.

The Chelsea players are absolutely devastated that Pochettino has left. This should tell you all you need to know about the man.



It’s so sad 💔 pic.twitter.com/SihveKwwzq — Dean (@DeanCFC_) May 22, 2024 “I love you coach, wish we could stay together more (sic). But may God continue to bless you and your family. Thanks for the advices (sic) and support. You’re a true lion and fighter. I wish you all the best.”

Other Chelseas players, such as this season’s top-scorer Cole Palmer, also paid tribute to the manager. Chelsea have yet to announce a replacement for Pochettino. * Additional reporting by AFP