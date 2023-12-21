Premier League ‘continues to reject’ European Super League

The Premier League said on Thursday it "continues to reject" the concept of a European Super League after promoters announced plans for a new breakaway competition. It comes after the European Court of Justice ruled that European football's governing body UEFA had used illegal tactics to stifle the previous project.

"The ruling does not endorse the so-called 'European Super League' and the Premier League continues to reject any such concept," the English top flight said in a statement. "Supporters are of vital importance to the game and they have time and again made clear their opposition to a 'breakaway' competition that severs the link between domestic and European football. "The Premier League reiterates its commitment to the clear principles of open competition that underpin the success of domestic and international club competitions."

Under the original Super League plan, which collapsed soon after it was announced in 2021, the founder members would have been exempt from relegation. The Premier League stressed the importance of the traditional football model. "Football thrives on the competitiveness created by promotion and relegation, the annual merit-based qualification from domestic leagues and cups to international club competitions and the longstanding rivalries and rituals that come with weekends being reserved for domestic football," it added.

The UK government earlier this year published plans to create an independent football regulator with powers to block clubs from joining breakaway leagues. Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer, whose brief includes sport, said on Thursday that ministers were on the side of supporters.