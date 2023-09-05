The saga continues ... Al-Ittihad try to force Liverpool’s hand with R4.8 billion Mohamed Salah bid

Al-Ittihad are set to offer an improved bid of £200 000 000 (R4.8 billion) for Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah as the Saudi Pro League champions will not relent in their pursuit of the star forward. Despite Liverpool rejecting a £150 000 000 (R3.5 billion) bid before the English Premier League (EPL) transfer window closed on September 1, Al-Ittihad still want the deal to go ahead with an increased offer on the table according to reports.

The Saudi football transfer window closes on Thursday, which leaves time for another twist in the Salah saga. According to Liverpool.com, a Saudi delegation has arrived in London with the intent of meeting with The Reds to offer the incredible amount for the 31-year-old.

Klopp adamant The Saudi spending has seen a host of Premier League players move to the Gulf State, but Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp was adamant all along that Salah would not join the exodus. "The position remains the same. Absolutely no doubt about that. That's how it is. Nothing else to say," Klopp said last week of Liverpool's desire to keep Salah.