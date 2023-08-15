Tottenham Hotspur looking to replace Harry Kane with Romelu Lukaku?

Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku has reportedly been identified by Tottenham Hotspur as the man to replace Harry Kane, who left the club last week. Kane completed a big-money move to German Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich over the weekend, and his departure could spark a domino effect as clubs look to secure a frontman for the new season.

Spurs began life without Kane on Sunday, and could only manage a draw from their Premier League opener against Brentford, away. And now, reports in the UK are suggesting the club have made contact with Chelsea regarding Lukaku, whose spent last season on loan at Inter Milan after returning to English football the previous season.