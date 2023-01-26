Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, January 26, 2023

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

WATCH: Burnley announce Lyle Foster signing in brilliant animated clip

Lyle Foster of South Africa in action for his country

File pic. Lyle Foster of South Africa was revealed as the new signing of championship side Burnley FC in brilliantly fashion on Wednesday. Picture: Nour Akanja/BackpagePix

Published 2h ago

Share

Johannesburg - Burnley has set tongues wagging following their creative unveiling of Bafana Bafana striker Lyle Foster on a four-and-a-half-year deal on Wednesday night.

In an altered animated clip from Shrek of Lord Farquaad, the Lord is chatting to a magical mirror about possible January signings for Burnley.

Story continues below Advertisement

The magical mirror argues that the clubs can improve their 62-goal scoring spree this campaign if they were to sign the young talent.

The mirror introduces the World Cup winning Argentina captain Lionel Messi, his bitter rival Cristiano Ronaldo and Foster as the three potential signings.

More on this

“A super South African from the Belgium Pro League. At only 22, he's already represented and scored for his national side at both youth and senior levels," it said about Foster.

The Lord endures a brief spell of confusion on which player Burnley must sign to beef up their striking unit, before the crowd of knights convince him to sign Foster.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Burnley Football Club, you’ve chosen Lyle Foster,” the magical mirror boldly announces, before the Lord grins in delight, saying “Foster, he’s perfect”!

WATCH: Erik Ten Hag hails Marcus Rashford as Manchester United smash Nottingham Forest in League Cup semi

Foster reportedly joined the Clarets for a transfer fee of €7m (R131m) with that set to rise to €10m (R187m) if they are promoted to the Premier League.

Story continues below Advertisement

Foster's transfer to Burnley meant that he became the most expensive South African footballer, surpassing Benni McCarthy's €6m transfer fee in 1999.

Mikel Arteta relishing league and cup battles with mentor Pep Guardiola

Foster joins Burnley after an impressive stint with Belgian Pro League side KVC Westerlo after being involved in 12 goals in 21 league games last year.

And with the Vincent Kompany-coached Clarets eyeing a spot in the English Premier League next term as they lead the title race, Foster will want to hit the ground running.

@Mihlalibaleka

IOL Sport

Related Topics:

Burnley FCEPLBafana BafanaOrlando PiratesSoccer

Share

Recent stories by:

Mihlali Baleka