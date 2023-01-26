Johannesburg - Burnley has set tongues wagging following their creative unveiling of Bafana Bafana striker Lyle Foster on a four-and-a-half-year deal on Wednesday night. In an altered animated clip from Shrek of Lord Farquaad, the Lord is chatting to a magical mirror about possible January signings for Burnley.

The magical mirror argues that the clubs can improve their 62-goal scoring spree this campaign if they were to sign the young talent. The mirror introduces the World Cup winning Argentina captain Lionel Messi, his bitter rival Cristiano Ronaldo and Foster as the three potential signings.

Once upon a time... 🪞 pic.twitter.com/7V18jjZLg8 — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) January 25, 2023 “A super South African from the Belgium Pro League. At only 22, he's already represented and scored for his national side at both youth and senior levels," it said about Foster. The Lord endures a brief spell of confusion on which player Burnley must sign to beef up their striking unit, before the crowd of knights convince him to sign Foster.

“Burnley Football Club, you’ve chosen Lyle Foster,” the magical mirror boldly announces, before the Lord grins in delight, saying “Foster, he’s perfect”! WATCH: Erik Ten Hag hails Marcus Rashford as Manchester United smash Nottingham Forest in League Cup semi Foster reportedly joined the Clarets for a transfer fee of €7m (R131m) with that set to rise to €10m (R187m) if they are promoted to the Premier League.

Foster's transfer to Burnley meant that he became the most expensive South African footballer, surpassing Benni McCarthy's €6m transfer fee in 1999. Mikel Arteta relishing league and cup battles with mentor Pep Guardiola Foster joins Burnley after an impressive stint with Belgian Pro League side KVC Westerlo after being involved in 12 goals in 21 league games last year.