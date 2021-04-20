WATCH: I’m genuinely heartbroken by Super League proposal, says James Corden

CAPE TOWN – American-based British talk-show host has joined the voices of those who have condemned the creation of the European Super League.

On Sunday, 12 of Europe’s biggest football clubs announced they were in the midsts of forming a breakaway European Super League.

The plans have been met with widespread condemnation across the board, with FIFA threatening to ban the clubs from their competitions, while UEFA are discussing whether or not to disqualify the trio of Manchester City, Chelsea and Real Madrid from this year’s Champions League.

Corden has since joined those who have criticised the proposal.

“I’m heartbroken by it, genuinely heartbroken by it. I’m heartbroken because the owners of these teams have displayed the worst kind of greed I’ve ever seen in sport.

“It’s hard to express how much these communities rely on football, not just financially, which is considerable, but football is like a focal point of a town’s hopes and dreams, that’s what it is, you know?

“And these dreams, they’ve just been shattered not just in Britain, all across Europe. And the reason these dreams have been shattered and discarded is so that a group of billionaires can buy themselves a bigger boat, or a second boat.

“Football is a working class game where anyone can beat anyone on their day, and it’s that that makes it incredible, it’s that that’s made it the global force it is today.”

