WATCH: Jose Mourinho and I were close, but things changed quickly, says Paul Pogba

CAPE TOWN – Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba says the reason the club are getting better results under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer than they did when Jose Mourinho was incharge is because the Norwegian is better at man management. After United’s 3-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, Mourinho looked to divert attention away from the result and called Solskjaer a bad father for saying his sons would not be fed if they dived in a match. “I’m m not sure what happened, but I’m sure Mourinho said something that would make people speak. We got the result that we wanted. Ole knows it and we enjoyed that,” the French World Cup winner said in an interview on Sky Sports. ALSO READ: ’I always get food at home,’ says Ole’s son Noah Solskjaer after Jose Mourinho jab “We know Mourinho and we know what he’s like. We don’t need this. We just focus on us. We won the game and he lost and he doesn’t want to speak about the game, he wants to speak about the dad of someone.

“That’s what he does, you know. Everybody knows him. He’s very Mourinho.”

When asked to compare the two managers, Pogba acknowledged that both Mourinho and Solskjaer wanted to win, but added that the current United boss treated his players better.

“He [Solskjaer] wouldn’t go against the players. He wouldn’t put someone on the side and they don’t exist anymore.

“Once I had a great relationship with Mourinho and the next day, you don’t know what happened. That’s the strange thing. Even I couldnt ’explain because I don’t know,” said Pogba, confirming rumours that the two fell out during the Portuguese tactician’s last months at Old Trafford.

Mourinho faces an uncertain future at Tottenham, who, despite being top of the league at one stage, currently find themselves in seventh, 25 points behind leaders Manchester City.

