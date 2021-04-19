WATCH: Some Jose Mourinho’s best moments in charge of Tottenham Hotspur

CAPE TOWN - Jose Mourinho cut a grumpy figure during his final couple of months at Tottenham Hotspur manager. But it wasn’t always like that. He started his tenure quite chirpy and full of jokes. He looked like a manager reborn, putting his previous troubles at Manchester United behind him and embracing the Spurs challenge. ALSO READ: Jose Mourinho: The fired one His press conferences were fun, as he joked with the media and and delivered the type of honest one-liners that only he can. There were a number of gems too. At the start of his tenure, Mourinho was asked about his statement in 2007 that he would never coach Tottenham, because “I loved Chelsea fans too much”.

His response was quite frank ... "Yes, that was before I was sacked,“ he said with a big smile on his face.

’The Special One’ wasn’t afraid to take on famous players either during his time at Spurs.

He responded to former Arsenal star Mesut Ozil, who said he would rather retire than play for Tottenham during an Instagram Q&A, with this cold one-liner.

“Who told him Tottenham was interested in signing him?”

Mourinho became hot property on Instagram this past season, and posted some funny posts. He took his followers inside the Spurs dressing room and even posted a picture of him watching a movie on a flight to an Europa League match.

However, one of his best posts was him cleaning his shoes after a match against West Brom and doing a little dance. It was a totally different side to the slick, no-nonsense manager who usually stands on the thouchline.

Sadly he will have more time now to build his profile on social media. The ’Influencer One’ has a nice ring to it.

IOL Sport