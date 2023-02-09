Manchester - Substitute Jadon Sancho's first goal since September earned Manchester United a thrilling 2-2 draw with Leeds United in the Premier League on Wednesday as the hosts came back from two goals down to salvage a point. Leeds flew out of the traps and stunned Old Trafford into silence after 55 seconds when Wilfried Gnonto arrowed the visitors in front from the edge of the penalty area.

ALSO READ: Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo would be scoring goals if he joined Manchester United, says Ruud van Nistelrooy The home side wasted a host of chances to level in the first half, before Leeds looked to have stormed into a match-winning position early in the second period as Raphael Varane put through his own net to double the visitors' advantage. Jadon Sancho marks his return with a goal that gets United back on level terms 💥



Talk about 𝑰𝒏𝒔𝒕𝒂𝒏𝒕 𝑰𝒎𝒑𝒂𝒄𝒕 💪#PL #MUNLEE pic.twitter.com/KwEcfWy9qx — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) February 8, 2023 However, in-form Marcus Rashford headed the hosts back into the match in the 62nd minute and Sancho stepped off the bench to rescue his side a point eight minutes later, squeezing the ball past goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

ALSO READ: Manchester United a 'long-term' project for Erik ten Hag Old Trafford sensed another rousing comeback would be completed with a late winner, but their side ran out of steam, failing to win at home for the first time in 14 matches in all competitions. United stayed third in the standings, three points ahead of Newcastle United in fourth, having played one game more.

