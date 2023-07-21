PSG keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma tied up and robbed of R10m in valuables in Paris break-in

PSG and Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma was tied up during an armed robbery at his Paris home and was treated in hospital afterwards, a source close to the investigation told AFP on Friday.
A group of "several individuals" broke into Donnarumma's home in the upmarket 8th district of the capital overnight on Thursday-Friday.
He was "lightly injured" and "tied up" along with his partner, said the source, who was not authorised to speak publicly.
The thieves fled after stealing jewellery, watches and other luxury goods worth an estimated 500,000 euros (R10m), the source said, confirming a report by the Actu17 website which first reported the break-in.
Veteran Megan Rapinoe still the key to USA World Cup hopes
Onana can become the new standard-bearer for African keepers in the English Premier League
Keeper Chiamaka Nnadozie the hero as Nigeria hold Olympic champions Canada in World Cup opener
Team profile: Off-the-field issues hamper Zambia’s preparations ahead of the World Cup
Five of the most memorable moments in Women’s World Cup history
Luck deserts the Irish as Matildas waltz in World Cup opener
Donnarumma and his partner raised the alarm at a hotel next to their home.
Several PSG players have been targeted in robberies over the last few years, including Presnel Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Angel Di Maria, Dani Alves, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Sergio Rico and Mauro Icardi.
Four men were given prison sentences in January and February this year over burglaries at the homes of Marquinhos and Di Maria in 2021.
"PSG has confidence in the justice system to find the culprits as quickly as possible," said a spokesman for PSG in response to the robbery of Donnarumma.
AFP