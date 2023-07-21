Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLSportAthleticsBoxingMMACyclingCricketGolfRugbySoccerPSLTennis
Independent Online | Sport
Search IOL
IOLSportAthleticsBoxingMMACyclingCricketGolfRugbySoccerPSLTennis
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Friday, July 21, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

PSG keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma tied up and robbed of R10m in valuables in Paris break-in

Paris Saint-Germain's Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma holds the ball during the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Olympique Lyonnais (OL) at The Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris

PSG and Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma was tied up and robbed of valuables worth an estimated R10m in a Paris home invasion on Thursday night. Picture: Stephane de Sakutin/AFP

Published 2h ago

Share

PSG and Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma was tied up during an armed robbery at his Paris home and was treated in hospital afterwards, a source close to the investigation told AFP on Friday.

A group of "several individuals" broke into Donnarumma's home in the upmarket 8th district of the capital overnight on Thursday-Friday.

He was "lightly injured" and "tied up" along with his partner, said the source, who was not authorised to speak publicly.

The thieves fled after stealing jewellery, watches and other luxury goods worth an estimated 500,000 euros (R10m), the source said, confirming a report by the Actu17 website which first reported the break-in.

More on this

Donnarumma and his partner raised the alarm at a hotel next to their home.

Several PSG players have been targeted in robberies over the last few years, including Presnel Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Angel Di Maria, Dani Alves, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Sergio Rico and Mauro Icardi.

Four men were given prison sentences in January and February this year over burglaries at the homes of Marquinhos and Di Maria in 2021.

"PSG has confidence in the justice system to find the culprits as quickly as possible," said a spokesman for PSG in response to the robbery of Donnarumma.

AFP

Related Topics:

PSGSoccerInternational soccerRobberyHome RobberyLigue 1

Share

Recent stories by:

AFP
SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe