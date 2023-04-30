Durban - Ten-men AmaZulu scored in both halves to secure a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Sekhukhune United at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday evening. Usuthu jumped three places in the DStv Premiership standings into tenth spot and placed themselves within two points of the top eight, while Sekhukhune’s seventh spot remains in danger after the defeat.

Ethan Brooks returned to the starting line-up for the hosts and quickly found himself on the scoresheet as he broke the deadlock in the 30th minute. The diminutive playmaker manoeuvred his way around opposing tacklers on the edge of the Sekhukhune bench before unleashing a ferocious low shot that left Badra Sangare stagnant. It was a momentous occasion for Ramahlwe Mphahlele, named captain on the day and also scoring a goal that might prove vital for Usuthu’s survival in the DStv Premiership.

The veteran defender leapt the highest to guide a well-delivered Abbubaker Mobara free-kick into the box.

Usuthu, who began the match with relegation worries, welcomed a Sekhukhune side on a high following their memorable win against Kaizer Chiefs in their previous fixture. The return of former AmaZulu mentor Brandon Truter inspired a need for alterations, as Bafana Bafana international Brooks and Rally Bwalya replaced the experience of Keegan Buchanan and George Maluleka in the middle of the park. The opening half saw both teams tussle for ball possession as the wet conditions contributed to a high tempo and fiery encounter with tackles flying in all over the pitch.

The alarming recent habit of AmaZulu allowing their opponents to control proceedings saw them defend on the back foot in the early minutes of the second stanza as the visitors searched for an equaliser. Just as it seemed Usuthu had re-organised themselves and a two-goal cushion, a moment of madness by second-half substitute Siphesihle Maduna saw him receive a straight red card in the 79th minute. However, AmaZulu managed to hold on for a v ery important win.