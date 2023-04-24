LOOK: Kaizer Chiefs mocked on social media after defeat to Sekhukhune United

Johannesburg — Kaizer Chiefs’ loss to Sekhukhune United on Sunday has caused a social media stir, with naysayers mocking the club for “not benefiting”. With their opponents having collectively conceded 12 penalties and been given eight red cards against them since the start of the season in all competitions, Chiefs were accused of benefiting from poor officiating.

However, referee Sikhumbuzo Gasa had a clean report from the Sekhukhune-Chiefs game in Polokwane on Sunday as the hosts won 1-0 courtesy of an early goal from Sammy Seabi. That loss left Amakhosi’s fight for a second-place finish in the Premiership in shambles as they trail current runners-up SuperSport United, who have played a game more, by six points. After that loss threw a spanner in the works of their plans, Chiefs’ naysayers took to social media to rub salt into their wounds, reminding them that they can’t win without favours from referees.

“The last time Kaizer Chiefs won a trophy Jacob Zuma was still a president, Julius Malema was still in the ANC, petrol was R5/per litre, Nelson Mandela was critical, but stable, and Zomisi was still straight, Kelly Khumalo & Zodwa Wabantu were still virgins,” Man’s NOT Barry Roux tweeted. The last time Kaizer Chiefs won a trophy Jacob Zuma was still a President, Julius Malema was still in the ANC, Petrol was R5/per litre, Nelson Mandela was critical, but stable, and Zomisi was still straight, Kelly Khumalo & Zodwa Wabantu were still virgins. — Man’s NOT Barry Roux  (@AdvoBarryRoux) April 23, 2023

Mthokozisi wakwa Nkosi captioned a video of a Chiefs critic — walking on top of a roof, belting out “Asikakhohlwa ukuthi iChiefs idliwe” which is loosely translated to “We haven’t forgotten that Chiefs has lost — with the line: “No penalty, No red card & therefore no win #DStvPrem Kaizer Chiefs Sekhukhune.” No penalty, No red card & therefore no win #DStvPrem Kaizer Chiefs Sekhukhune pic.twitter.com/79HoS5BjmQ — Mthokozisi wakwa Nkosi🇸🇿🇿🇦 (@OfficialHeadboy) April 23, 2023

And while referees might have been accused of awarding Chiefs with penalties from nowhere, Gasa also turned down a penalty claim from the Soweto club during the game. Samkelo Zwane did well to get himself in between Sekhukhune’s defenders, Nyiko Mobbie and Pogiso Mahlangu, inside the penalty box before losing his footing in the process. Gasa waved play on to the hosts. Moreover, since Chiefs’ loss, a thread with the caption “PRAYERS FOR KHOSI” has been making rounds on Twitter where their detractors continue to mock them for their recent struggles.

Meanwhile, there are some Chiefs supporters who have continued to throw their weight behind coach Arthur Zwane and his rebuilding process at the club. “Coaching is happening at my FC, losing one game doesn’t change anything. We stand in full support of the coach even beyond this season. @KaizerChiefs,” Sphiwe Dubandlela tweeted.

Coaching is happening at my FC, losing one game doesn’t change anything.



We stand in full support of the coach even beyond this season @KaizerChiefs pic.twitter.com/kgooyopJ43 — Sphiwe Dubandlela (@dubsphiwe) April 24, 2023 Chiefs will want to return to winning ways against Chippa United on Thursday, before facing arch-rivals Orlando Pirates in the Nedbank Cup semi-final at FNB Stadium next Saturday. @Mihlalibaleka