Abbubaker Mobara could join Benni McCarthy at AmaZulu, Teboho Mokoena set to join Mamelodi Sundowns

Durban - AmaZulu could soon be set to unveil Abbubaker Mobara as a new signing, according to a reliable source. Usuthu coach Benni McCarthy has made no secret of his desire to add more players to his squad ahead of the second half of the season.

The Durban based club enter the second half of the season in fifth place on the log with 27 points after 20 games. They are three points adrift of second place Orlando Pirates. They will also be hoping to deliver a good showing in the CAF Champions League where they have been drawn in Group B alongside Raja Casablanca, Horoya and ES Setif.

Mobara has been struggling to earn regular playing time in the Western Cape this season with City boss Eric Tinkler preferring to utilize Nathan Fasika and Taariq Fielies as centre-backs. Meanwhile, the agent of SuperSport United midfielder Teboho Mokoena has appeared to confirm that the player will soon be joining Mamelodi Sundowns. The 25-year-old has been a bright spark in central midfield for SuperSport in recent seasons and looks set to be an important component of the Bafana Bafana team under Hugo Broos.

“I can confirm that the player agreed terms last week and subsequently put pen to paper. This is subject to the two clubs agreeing. I believe an announcement is imminent,” the player’s agent Glyn Binkin is quoted as saying. Should the deal go ahead, Mokoena will be expected to add depth to the Sundowns side that will look to defend their league title and launch a challenge for the CAF Champions League crown in the second half of the season. Another SuperSport United star that is linked with a move away from the club is Sipho Mbule who has been tipped to join Kaizer Chiefs.

The 23-year-old missed Matsatsantsa's final five games of 2021 and has not played for his club since their 2-2 draw against Sundowns in late November. This has led to speculation that he could be seeking a new challenge. Mbule's contract with SuperSport is due to expire at the end of June. This essentially means that SuperSport risk losing him for free should they fail to extend his contract in the near future.