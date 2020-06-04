Absa, PSL part ways after 16-year relationship

CAPE TOWN - Absa and the Premier Soccer League (PSL) will be ending their sponsorship relationship of the Absa Premiership when the sponsorship contract expires at the end of the current season.

Absa has had a 16-year relationship with football in South Africa, 13 of which have been as sponsor of the Absa Premiership since 2007.

“We have enjoyed a long, fruitful relationship with the PSL and have supported the PSL’s work in South African football and sports development. While we will no longer be the anchor sponsor for the PSL, soccer will always remain close to our hearts. We are therefore exploring alternative options to continue our relationship with the PSL, said Daniel Mminele, chief executive of Absa Group.

“We would like to thank the PSL and the football community for the excellent partnership and support over the years,” said Mminele.

PSL chairman Irvin Khoza thanked Absa for their contribution to South African soccer.

“The Absa Premiership era will forever be a reference point for football glory, both in terms of club development and player performance in our sports history. The PSL is grateful to Absa for strengthening the league to true professionalism,” Khoza said.

“Memory is a prized component for football followers around the world. The period of 2007 to 2020 will be etched in the memories of football fans as a highpoint in the PSL."





More to follow ...





IOL Sport