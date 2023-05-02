All roads lead to Tshwane and Loftus for the Nedbank Cup final

On Sunday afternoon, the Danie Craven Stadium will host a clash between Stellenbosch and Sekhukhune United in the second semi-final before all roads lead to Tshwane for the showdown. With the tournament celebrating its 16th edition, PSL's acting chief executive Mato Madlala explained why they selected Loftus as the host venue. “The Loftus Versfeld Stadium has a rich history in South African sports, and we are thrilled to host this season’s Nedbank Cup final at this world class venue,” Madlala said.

“The 16th edition of the Nedbank Cup has been filled with lots of entertainment and excitement for football spectators, and we expect much of the same for the remainder of the tournament. “We have no doubt that together with our partners Nedbank, we will deliver a successful event on the 27th of May 2023. “We would also like to thank the Gauteng Provincial Government for coming on board and providing logistical support for the hosting of this final.”

Khensani Nobanda, the group executive of marketing and corporate affairs at Nedbank added: “We’re very excited that the Nedbank Cup final will be hosted in the capital city. “The final has travelled throughout South Africa, Loftus Versfeld Stadium marks the ninth Fifa World Cup 2010 stadium that will host the final.

“Together with our partners, the PSL, we look forward to delivering a fun-filled matchday with tremendous fanfare and entertainment. “We encourage families, football fans, music and entertainment lovers to buy their tickets early to avoid disappointment. This Nedbank Cup final promises to be one for the books.”