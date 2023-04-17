Soweto Derby the plumb Nedbank Cup semifinal draw

Cape Town - The semi-final Nedbank Cup draw has thrown up a Soweto Derby after Kaizer Chiefs were pitted against Orlando Pirates. The draw took place at Chatsworth Stadium in Durban shortly after Chiefs' 2-1 win over Royal AM in their quarter-final clash.

On Saturday, Pirates booked their place in the semi-finals on Saturday afternoon after a dramatic penalty shootout win over First Division campaigners Dondol Stars. Sekhukhune United was drawn against Stellenbosch FC in the other semi-final clash. Stellenbosch and Sekhukhune are both making their debut appearances in the Nedbank Cup semi-finals.

#NedbankCup Cup Semifinal Draw Results: pic.twitter.com/fI5HmxpMhg — Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) April 16, 2023 The Nedbank Cup is South Africa’s leading football competition and sees amateur clubs playing against top professionals, providing them with the opportunity to prove they can rise to the challenge and conquer the elite clubs. This season, amateur club Dondol Stars did just that as they knocked out two league teams on their way to making history, reaching the quarterfinals of the competition. This season, tournament sponsor Nedbank has partnered with renowned coach and football legend Pitso Mosimane; former players Stanton Fredericks, Teko Modise and Daine Klate; as well as footballer Siphiwe Tshabalala to share their stories to inspire South Africans to make decisions that will benefit their futures. Nedbank has some exciting activities planned for the semifinals, where football fans will get the opportunity to engage with tournament ambassadors in the lead-up to match days.