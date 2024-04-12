Amazulu coach Pablo Franco wants his team to upset in-form Orlando Pirates

AmaZulu coach Pablo Franco said records were there to be broken as his side prepare to play against Orlando Pirates in the Nedbank Cup quarter-finals on Saturday. The Durban-based side have not beaten Orlando Pirates in over 10 years.

“It’s going to be really difficult. It is a fact, if I am not mistaken, that the last 13 years, AmaZulu were not capable to beat Orlando Pirates,” the coach said.

“I was counting like 35 even more games, so that speaks for itself, we know the history — few wins for AmaZulu, many defeats, many draws as well, this season we’re capable of drawing against them. Let’s see what’s happens on Saturday. But as I said, the statistics are there to be broken,” said Franco.

Orlando Pirates are in great scoring form at the moment, and put even past Golden Arrows in their last game in the league.