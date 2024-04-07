City, AmaZulu look to escape matchday stalemates

THE draw kings of DStv Premiership soccer AmaZulu FC could have another stalemate on their hands when they run out against Cape Town City in Green Point on Sunday afternoon. AmaZulu, with 10 stalemates after 22 matches, have scored the most draws in the Premiership. They have three draws in their last five matches. Their hosts, City, also have three draws in their last five matches. Both teams were winless in this five-match passage.

City were better placed to win matches during this time, but they failed to capitalise on their scoring chances. City coach Eric Tinkler has repeatedly lamented the fact that after they took control of matches, their marksmen were found wanting. AmaZulu battled to pick up wins in the league and a victory against Cape Town City would be a great morale boost for the team before they play their Nedbank Cup quarter-final match against Orlando Pirates. AmaZulu are in 12th position on the log with 25 points, a win could possibly take them up two places and that raises hopes of a season-ending Top 8 berth.

Following AmaZulu’s recent disappointing result against Polokwane City, their Spanish coach Pablo Martin is focusing on Sunday’s game. “These are moments that happen sometimes. Our job is to try and go back to the normal situation. I think we have the capacity and the mentality,” Martin said. “It’s on us — we need to keep pushing and try to get ready for the next one against Cape Town City. If we perform well there, I think everything is going to be on track.”

City is currently occupying the sixth position on the log but is technically only one point away from third. It will be an interesting test for AmaZulu to turn things around against the Mother City outfit. Martin also said that some players who were rested for the match against Polokwane City could offer a measure of freshness when should feature in this clash. City's fortunes often hinge on the impact of Khanyisa Mayo, the league’s second-highest scorer with nine goals. He hasn’t found the back of the net in his last three appearances, which coincides with City drawing blanks in those games.