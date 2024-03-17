AmaZulu head coach Pablo Franco delighted after reaching Nedbank Cup quarter-finals

AmaZulu head coach Pablo Franco was delighted with his team’s performance after they beat Sekhukhune United on Friday to advance to the quarter-finals of the Nedbank Cup. Goals on either side of half time from Junior Dion and Sepana Letsoalo were enough to see Usuthu get the job done against one of the country’s in-form teams.

And after the encounter at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, Franco couldn’t hide his pride in his charges. “Last season, AmaZulu were knocked out in the last 16 of this competition against a second division team,” Franco was quoted by the club’s website. “Today, we faced one of the best teams currently in the PSL, and not only did we emerge victorious, but we also kept a clean sheet and scored two goals.”

Despite the convincing win from a comprehensive performance, Franco stressed the team needed to ensure that they kept that momentum going for the remainder of the season. “You need to see things with perspective. Results are something that depend on many things. I’m seeing the improvement of this team; we are competing well, playing good football, and getting better and better throughout the season compared to the previous one.”

With two more games remaining of the Nedbank Cup’s Last 16 round, AmaZulu will only learn their opponents for the quarter-finals on Monday. The University of Pretoria, Stellenbosch FC, SuperSport United, Chippa United and Orlando Pirates are the other teams that have already thrown their names into the hat for the draw. TS Galaxy will go up against D’General in the first of the two remaining games on Sunday, while the late clash will see Mamelodi Sundowns hosting Maritzburg United.