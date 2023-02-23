AmaZulu hit hard by Makhehleni Makhaula exit

Johannesburg - AmaZulu midfielder George Maluleka has revealed the impact made by the exit of the ex-club captain Makhehleni Makhaula following his big move to Orlando Pirates. The 33-year-old Makhaula had fearlessly captained Usuthu for two years prior to his exit from the Durban club.

However, with his contract set to expire at the end of this campaign, Makhaula could not resist the call of Soweto giants Pirates and moved there for an undisclosed fee in the January transfer window. Maluleka, who joined at the beginning of the season and formed a formidable midfield duo with the departed star, has opened up about Makhaula’s absence.

The 34-year-old Maluleka said this prompted other senior members of the team to band together for the success of the club. “Obviously it is a big responsibility and he left a big gap, he was our captain,” Maluleka said.

“He was our captain, as I said, but I think we have more than enough of the guys, senior players to make sure that we remain focused. It’s been okay and we are still working.” The experienced Maluleka has struggled to nail down a permanent place in an inconsistent Usuthu side of late, having made just five appearances in the team’s last 10 matches. The former Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns man’s latest exclusion from a number of Usuthu games comes as a surprise considering he had barely missed a game since his arrival.

'Schicho', as he is affectionately known, had made 21 appearances for Usuthu. However he is now bamboozled by coach Romain Folz's reluctance to utilise him even though he feels he can contribute more. "I don't know why I have not been playing. The coach (Romain Folz) can answer that. Maybe it is because of tactics. I have been pushing all the time," Maluleka said.

"Knocks here and there, but maybe the coach can explain better. As I said, I don't know why I'm not playing enough. "But with more games remaining, I feel like I can still contribute more to the team."