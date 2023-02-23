Keeping a tight ship at the back will be the key to bragging rights in the Soweto Derby

Johannesburg - Goalkeepers are usually underappreciated, but come derby day, the man between the sticks could prove to be the hero or villain for his team. Heading into the Soweto Derby on Saturday, whoever dons the No 1 jersey for both Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs must be at their very best.

Hosts Chiefs probably have the most talented keepers at their disposal, including Itumeleng Khune, Brandon Petersen, Bruce Bvuma and Bontle Molefe. But such have been their inconsistent performances, coach Arthur Zwane has had a goalkeeping conundrum the whole season. He’s had to chop and change his No 1 due to form instead of eventualities such as injuries or suspensions.

At some point, the great Khune looked to be back to his old self, leading as the club captain both on and off the pitch following a lengthy spell on the sidelines. Khune, though, leaked goals as Chiefs endured a three-game losing streak, resulting in added pressure for Zwane whose appointment had already divided Amakhosi supporters.

Petersen has raised his hand and emerged as the No 1 recently, with Khune his deputy, while Bvuma and the young Molefe continue to play supporting roles. Khune, 35, has accepted that his best days could be behind him, hence he’s happy to play a supporting role to the younger goalkeepers in the team. “The coach said ‘Itu, at your age we’re going to manage you, you won’t get to play all the matches’,” Khune said ahead of the Soweto derby this week.

“When the coach does that, you can always come back and play for him because you have that good relationship.” Petersen has had his own flaws. He conceded three goals in their 3-2 loss against Golden Arrows on Sunday, resulting in low confidence for him and the team heading into this weekend’s derby. The 28-year-old has to dust himself off and put on a brave face if he gets the nod in what could be one of Chiefs’ most important games of the season.

Chiefs are gunning for a top two spot, which guarantees qualification for the CAF Champions League next season. But they trail second-placed SuperSport United by five points, while Pirates are third, and two points behind the latter. So halting Pirates in the derby will not only earn Amakhosi the country’s bragging rights, but three points that could boost their bid for that top two finish. Do not expect Pirates to leak goals and let Chiefs run the day. Not only do they have a better attacking unit than Chiefs, but they’ve been more solid in defence as well.

Sipho Chaine has filled in nicely for the injured No 1 Richard Ofori after the original No 2 Siyabonga Mpontshane cost the team. Chaine hasn’t only gained momentum and confidence with his hands – analysing situations and timing his reflexes – but he’s good with his feet as well. ALSO READ: Kaizer Chiefs’ Christian Saile Basomboli poised for dream debut in Soweto derby

His ability to build from the back has also impressed Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena who believed that Chaine has been one of Pirates’ best signings so far this season. “I think Chaine makes a difference in the profile of Pirates. He gives them an extra man. That gave them very good build-up possibilities,” Mokwena said after his team’s recent 1-0 win over Pirates. ALSO READ: Thembela Sikhakhane insists he is a winner and that he is staying put at AmaZulu

“They could build from the back, and I thought Chaine was a big difference if you compare to the other games (that we played against them this season).” Chaine, though, will know that the Soweto derby will be a different kettle of fish. And for a debutant, he has to do everything right, keep things simple and stick to basics. @Mihlalibaleka