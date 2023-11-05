AmaZulu striker Bonginkosi Ntuli dies after short battle with cancer

DStv Premiership club AmaZulu have announced that striker Bonginkosi Ntuli has died after a battle with cancer. Ntuli was reportedly rushed to hospital a little over a month ago after complaining about chest pains ahead of a league game against Polokwane City.

CLUB STATEMENT pic.twitter.com/rSVtX0n85T — AmaZulu FC (@AmaZuluFootball) November 5, 2023 “It is with a very heavy heart that we inform you of the untimely passing of our beloved centre-forward and loyal servant, Bonginkosi Ntuli,” the club said in a statement on Sunday afternoon. “Ntuli was (very recently) diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer, which metastasized and ultimately led to his death at the Midlands Medical Centre Private Hospital, in Pietermaritzburg this afternoon (Sunday).

“May his beautiful soul rest in eternal peace. The club requests privacy and patience be granted his family and friends at this difficult time.” Ntuli, who was 32, began his career at Golden Arrows before sealing a move to Tshwane giants Mamelodi Sundowns. His time in the capital didn’t go as planned, and after a few loan moves, he landed back in Durban with AmaZulu in 2018, first on a season-long loan, then on a permanent basis. Really sad news💔🕊



Bongi joined us at AmaZulu in Jan 2015 & turned our season around that year.



One the best forwards I've worked with. Such an amazing person on & off the field❤️



My sincere condolences to Bongi family, the Zungu family & the entire AmaZulu FC family💔🕊🫶 https://t.co/I42z2b27cP — Steve Barker (@Barker_Stevee) November 5, 2023

Before the current season kicked off, Ntuli married club CEO Sinenjabulo Zungu, who is the daughter of owner Sandile Zungu, at a lavish ceremony in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands. Ntuli is the second KZN-based player to die suddenly this year. In May, towards the end of last season, Richards Bay captain Siphamandla Mtolo died after collapsing suddenly during a training session.