AmaZulu win again as Chippa's relegation fears increase

DURBAN – A second half goal from the penalty spot by Tapelo Xoki was enough to lead AmaZulu to their fourth consecutive win in all competitions as they downed Chippa United 1-0 at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane on Wednesday evening.

Aware of their strength and high level of confidence, Usuthu could be seen employing the hard press from the onset of the game and went on to have their first good opportunity within the second minute, capitalizing from some poor defending from the Chilli Boys.

Despite his comical error in Chippa’s 3-1 defeat to Golden Arrows last week, goalkeeper Ayanda Mtshali showed why his side retained faith in him by producing an alert save to deny Lehlohonolo Majoro early on.

ALSO READ: Benni McCarthy garners praise from former coach Jose Mourinho

Majoro had another good opportunity to score on the stroke of half time but was just unable to send his shot on target following an excellent cross from AmaZulu’s creative spark Augustine Mulenga.