AmaZulu win again as Chippa's relegation fears increase
DURBAN – A second half goal from the penalty spot by Tapelo Xoki was enough to lead AmaZulu to their fourth consecutive win in all competitions as they downed Chippa United 1-0 at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane on Wednesday evening.
Aware of their strength and high level of confidence, Usuthu could be seen employing the hard press from the onset of the game and went on to have their first good opportunity within the second minute, capitalizing from some poor defending from the Chilli Boys.
Despite his comical error in Chippa’s 3-1 defeat to Golden Arrows last week, goalkeeper Ayanda Mtshali showed why his side retained faith in him by producing an alert save to deny Lehlohonolo Majoro early on.
ALSO READ: Benni McCarthy garners praise from former coach Jose Mourinho
Majoro had another good opportunity to score on the stroke of half time but was just unable to send his shot on target following an excellent cross from AmaZulu’s creative spark Augustine Mulenga.
Though out of form Chippa ended up on the receiving end yet again, they can take positives from the way they played in periods of the game. The Chilli Boys did well to absorb the pressure from the away side in the first half and would have went into the break being the happier side.
ALSO READ: From one striker to another: Peter Shalulile has been ’superb’, says Benni McCarthy
Chilli Boys attacker Eva Nga’s lack of confidence was on display as he had a number of good opportunities and was successful with good movement but lacked end product.
Chippa had their best opportunity to equalize in the 84th minute as Maloisane Mokhele directed his header on target from a cross, forcing a good save from Usuthu keeper Veli Mothwa.
IOL Sport