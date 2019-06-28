“Andile has had a nice break. Obviously it took him some time to understand the style of play in his new team,” said Mike Makaab. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

DURBAN – Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Andile Jali will stay with the Brazilians despite his lack of game time last season. Jali penned a five-year deal with Sundowns following his spell with KV Oostende in Belgium at the start of last season.

The stocky midfielder has had a turbulent spell at Sundowns, with injuries and his off-the-field antics taking centre stage.

His agent, Mike Makaab of Prosport International, revealed that Jali is not seeking a loan move despite spending most of his time in the stands last season.

“The club has made it very clear that Andile is in their plans for the new season. Yes, he didn’t have the season that we all expected him to have at Sundowns, but I’m confident that this (2019/2020) will be his season,” Makaab explained in an interview with Independent Media.

Hlompho Kekana and Tiyani Mabunda formed a solid partnership in the middle of the park for Sundowns.

That made it difficult for Jali to break into the starting line-up, and then injuries continued to haunt him.

He only featured in 11 league matches for Sundowns.

“Andile is looking forward to the new season. He is still happy at Sundowns, and will work very hard to earn his place.

“The club is also still happy with his services, and all he wants to do in the new season is to display his best football,” he added.

Sundowns will be competing for five titles again in the new season. They defended their league trophy, which means they again qualified for the Caf Champions League. The Brazilians will lock horns with Bloemfontein Celtic in the MTN8.

Knowing how coach Pitso Mosimane wants his men to conquer all, they will aim to defend the league to make it three crowns on the trot.

“Andile has had a nice break. Obviously it took him some time to understand the style of play in his new team. Now he understands the culture of the team, and I have no doubt that he will produce his best,” Makaab elaborated.

Now we can start good ✅✅💪💪 pic.twitter.com/NsxEHz7buC — aj15jali (@andilejali870) June 25, 2019

Sundowns have been quiet in this transfer window while their rivals, Orlando Pirates, have been busy in the market. The Buccaneers lost the league to Sundowns in the past two seasons.

They are now doing everything in their power to dethrone the Brazilians.

Pirates have made eight quality signings, making it clear that they want to wrestle Mosimane’s men away from the trophy.

