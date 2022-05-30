Andile Jali's remarkable dominance with Mamelodi Sundowns rewarded at PSL Awards

The Mthatha born midfield general was crowned the DStv Premiership Midfielder of the Season, MTN8 Last Man Standing and Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament in a virtually hosted awards ceremony.

Durban - Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Andile Jali's impeccable displays in the 2021/2022 season were rewarded with the requisite gold as he picked up three awards in three different competitions at the PSL Awards on Sunday night.

‘Gattuso’, as he is affectionately known amongst South African football fans was also on the nominees list of the coveted Footballer of the Season and Player's Player or the Season accolades, which his teammate, Peter Shalulile pipped him to after a remarkable goalscoring campaign.

'Sha Sha' has been nothing short breathtaking since making his move to the Brazilians, his retention of the Footballer of the Year award was testament to that while he also became the first player to eclipse the 20+ league goals mark since Siyabonga Nomvethe in 2013.

From one goalscorer to another, Orlando Pirates youngster Boitumelo Radiopane also ravved up his claims for a first team opportunity next season after walking away with the DStv Diski Challenge Rewired Player of the Year following his league tally of 24 goals and the top scorer accolade to boot.