Andile Jali's remarkable dominance with Mamelodi Sundowns rewarded at PSL Awards

Durban - Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Andile Jali's impeccable displays in the 2021/2022 season were rewarded with the requisite gold as he picked up three awards in three different competitions at the PSL Awards on Sunday night.
The Mthatha born midfield general was crowned the DStv Premiership Midfielder of the Season, MTN8 Last Man Standing and Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament in a virtually hosted awards ceremony.
‘Gattuso’, as he is affectionately known amongst South African football fans was also on the nominees list of the coveted Footballer of the Season and Player's Player or the Season accolades, which his teammate, Peter Shalulile pipped him to after a remarkable goalscoring campaign.
'Sha Sha' has been nothing short breathtaking since making his move to the Brazilians, his retention of the Footballer of the Year award was testament to that while he also became the first player to eclipse the 20+ league goals mark since Siyabonga Nomvethe in 2013.
From one goalscorer to another, Orlando Pirates youngster Boitumelo Radiopane also ravved up his claims for a first team opportunity next season after walking away with the DStv Diski Challenge Rewired Player of the Year following his league tally of 24 goals and the top scorer accolade to boot.
PSL Awards Winner's List:
Footballer of the Season: Peter Shalulile (Mamelodi Sundowns)
DStv Premiership Player’s Player of the Season: Peter Shalulile (Mamelodi Sundowns)
DStv Premiership Coach of the Season: Rulani Mokwena & Manqoba Mngqithi (Mamelodi Sundowns)
DStv Premiership Goalkeeper of the Season: Hugo Marques (Cape Town City)
DStv Premiership Defender of the Season: Lyle Lakay (Mamelodi Sundowns)
DStv Premiership Midfielder of the Season: Andile Jali (Mamelodi Sundowns)
DStv Premiership Young Player of the Season: Luke Fleurs (SuperSport United)
DStv Premiership Top Goalscorer of the Season: Peter Shalulile (Mamelodi Sundowns)
MTN8 Last Man Standing: Andile Jali (Mamelodi Sundowns)
Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament: Andile Jali (Mamelodi Sundowns)
Nedbank Cup Most Promising Player of the Tournament: Keegan Allan (AmaTuks)
GladAfrica Championship top goalscorer: Tiklas Thutlwa (Black Leopards)
DStv Diski Challenge Rewired Player of the Season: Boitumela Radiopane (Orlando Pirates)
DStv Diski Challenge top goalscorer: Boitumela Radiopane (Orlando Pirates)
PSL chairman’s award:
Dr Jomo Sono
Mr David Thidiela
Mr Patrick Sokhela
Mr Jomo Biyela
