Peter Shalulile, Mamelodi Sundowns win big at PSL Awards

Durban - Mamelodi Sundowns attacker Peter Shalulile has been rewarded for his good form by being named as the DSTV Premiership Footballer Of The Season and the DSTV Premiership Players’ Player of the Season. The Namibian international finished as the Lesley Manyathela Golden Boot Award winner with 23 goals to his name and also scored two goals in the Nedbank Cup and a further two in the MTN8, helping his side win the domestic treble.

Story continues below Advertisement

The Golden Boot was the second of Shalulile’s career as he previously won the award during the 2019/20 season while he was on the books of Highlands Park. The 28-year-old became the first player from Sundowns to win the Golden Boot since Percy Tau’s 11 goals earned him the award at the end of the 2017/18 season. Shalulile’s 23 league goals was the second highest in PSL history, only bettered by Collins Mbesuma’s tally of 25 for Kaizer Chiefs in the 2004/05 season. Since joining Sundowns in 2020, Shalulile has now won everything that there is to win in South African football. The one trophy that is missing from his trophy cabinet is the CAF Champions League, a title that no South African club or Sundowns have won since 2016. Footballer of the Season : #PSLAwards2022 pic.twitter.com/NThia8TPqh — Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) May 29, 2022 Shalulile was not the only Sundowns affiliate to shine at the awards as the coaching duo of Manqoba Mngqithi and Rhulani Mokwena were named as the DSTV Premiership Coach of the Season.

Lyle Lakay was named as the DSTV Premiership Defender of the Season while Andile Jali was named as the DSTV Premiership Midfielder of the Season, Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament as well as the MTN 8 Last Man Standing. The 32-year-old Jali’s strong and consistent performances this season have led to strong calls for him to be reintroduced to the Bafana Bafana squad although national team coach Hugo Broos is seemingly intent to build his future plans around a younger core. 🏆 DStv Premiership top goalscorer

🏆 DStv Premiership Player’s Player of the Season

🏆 Footballer of the season



Peter Shalulile caps off a stellar season by clinching three awards at the #PSLAwards2022 pic.twitter.com/IsC9hEsHm5 — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) May 29, 2022 Cape Town City’s Hugo Marques won the DSTV Premiership Goalkeeper of the Season Award, beating off competition from Sekhukhune’s Toaster Nsabata and AmaZulu’s Veli Mothwa. Marques played a key role in helping City finish second and in doing so qualify for next season’s CAF Champions League. City will make history as the first team from the Western Cape to play in Africa’s Premier football club competition. The strong performances of the Angolan veteran also consigned former PSL Goalkeeper of the Season and Bafana Bafana shot-stopper Darren Keet to the bench at City.

Story continues below Advertisement

Full PSL Award Winners Footballer of the Season Peter Shalulile - Sundowns

Story continues below Advertisement

DSTV Premiership Players' Player of the Season Peter Shalulile - Sundowns DSTV Premiership Coach of the Season

Story continues below Advertisement

Manqoba Mngqithi/Rhulani Mokwena-Sundowns DSTV Premiership Goalkeeper of the Season Hugo Marques - Cape Town City

DSTV Premiership Defender of the Season Lyle Lakay - Sundowns DSTV Premiership Young Player of the Season

Luke Fleurs - SuperSport United GladAfrica Championship Top Goal Scorer Thiklas Thutlwa - Black Leopards

MTN 8 Last Man Standing Andile Jali-Mamelodi Sundowns Nedbank Cup Most Promising Player of the Tournament

Keegan Allan - University of Pretoria Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament Andile Jali- Sundowns

DSTV Diski Challenge Player of the Season Boitumelo Radiopane - Orlando Pirates DSTV Diski Challenge Top Scorer