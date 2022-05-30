Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Monday, May 30, 2022

Peter Shalulile, Mamelodi Sundowns win big at PSL Awards

Peter Shalulile of Mamelodi Sundowns was the big winner at at the PSL Awards. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Published 23m ago

Durban - Mamelodi Sundowns attacker Peter Shalulile has been rewarded for his good form by being named as the DSTV Premiership Footballer Of The Season and the DSTV Premiership Players’ Player of the Season.

The Namibian international finished as the Lesley Manyathela Golden Boot Award winner with 23 goals to his name and also scored two goals in the Nedbank Cup and a further two in the MTN8, helping his side win the domestic treble.

The Golden Boot was the second of Shalulile’s career as he previously won the award during the 2019/20 season while he was on the books of Highlands Park. The 28-year-old became the first player from Sundowns to win the Golden Boot since Percy Tau’s 11 goals earned him the award at the end of the 2017/18 season.

Shalulile’s 23 league goals was the second highest in PSL history, only bettered by Collins Mbesuma’s tally of 25 for Kaizer Chiefs in the 2004/05 season. Since joining Sundowns in 2020, Shalulile has now won everything that there is to win in South African football. The one trophy that is missing from his trophy cabinet is the CAF Champions League, a title that no South African club or Sundowns have won since 2016.

Shalulile was not the only Sundowns affiliate to shine at the awards as the coaching duo of Manqoba Mngqithi and Rhulani Mokwena were named as the DSTV Premiership Coach of the Season.

Lyle Lakay was named as the DSTV Premiership Defender of the Season while Andile Jali was named as the DSTV Premiership Midfielder of the Season, Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament as well as the MTN 8 Last Man Standing. The 32-year-old Jali’s strong and consistent performances this season have led to strong calls for him to be reintroduced to the Bafana Bafana squad although national team coach Hugo Broos is seemingly intent to build his future plans around a younger core.

Cape Town City’s Hugo Marques won the DSTV Premiership Goalkeeper of the Season Award, beating off competition from Sekhukhune’s Toaster Nsabata and AmaZulu’s Veli Mothwa. Marques played a key role in helping City finish second and in doing so qualify for next season’s CAF Champions League. City will make history as the first team from the Western Cape to play in Africa’s Premier football club competition.

The strong performances of the Angolan veteran also consigned former PSL Goalkeeper of the Season and Bafana Bafana shot-stopper Darren Keet to the bench at City.

Full PSL Award Winners

Footballer of the Season

Peter Shalulile - Sundowns

DSTV Premiership Players' Player of the Season

Peter Shalulile - Sundowns

DSTV Premiership Coach of the Season

Manqoba Mngqithi/Rhulani Mokwena-Sundowns

DSTV Premiership Goalkeeper of the Season

Hugo Marques - Cape Town City

DSTV Premiership Defender of the Season

Lyle Lakay - Sundowns

DSTV Premiership Young Player of the Season

Luke Fleurs - SuperSport United

GladAfrica Championship Top Goal Scorer

Thiklas Thutlwa - Black Leopards

MTN 8 Last Man Standing

Andile Jali-Mamelodi Sundowns

Nedbank Cup Most Promising Player of the Tournament

Keegan Allan - University of Pretoria

Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament

Andile Jali- Sundowns

DSTV Diski Challenge Player of the Season

Boitumelo Radiopane - Orlando Pirates

DSTV Diski Challenge Top Scorer

Boitumelo Radiopane - Orlando Pirates

@EshlinV

