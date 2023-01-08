Kaizer Chiefs’ coach Arthur Zwane was still proud of his team’s effort although they failed to present the club with the perfect birthday present after losing. Established on January 7, 1970, Chiefs celebrated their third 53rd anniversary on Saturday - a day the team hosted Sekhukhune United in the Premiership.

And having won their last two games heading to that tie, they were expected to continue with the momentum and present the club with a perfect present. Instead that wasn’t to be, Babina Noko scored early in the second stanza courtesy of Vusimuzi Mncube's goal to send Chiefs’ celebrations into disarray. Speaking at FNB Stadium after the match, Zwane cut a dejected figure about their loss but he refused to throw his players under the bus after their efforts.

“Sometimes football can be funny. I think we started the game a bit sluggish and we allowed them to press us. Not allowing us time on the ball,” he said. “But we had opportunities because we wanted to apply the scoring pressure hence we had spaces behind. I think in the first half we had more chances. “We should have gone to halftime leading at least 2-0. But it wasn’t to be. In the second half, against the run of play, we conceded from one mistake.

“Even before that, I think we had created a couple of chances that we could have capitalised on. And after conceding, we looked like scoring at any time.” Chiefs conceded from a Zitha Kwinika mistake, having the defender lost possession in his box, allowing Mncube to race clear before slotting home. But Zwane didn’t blast Kwinika for his error. Instead he lauded the exploits of Sekhukhune’s keeper Bandra Sangare who bagged the Man of Match award.

