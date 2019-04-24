Collins Makgaka grabbed the equaliser in the second half for Baroka FC against Free State Stars. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

BETHLEHEM – Baroka FC secured what could prove to be a crucial point in their relegation battle as they twice came from behind to earn a 2-2 league draw with fellow strugglers Free State Stars at Goble Park on Wednesday night. A win may well have been enough to steer Stars to safety from their own relegation worries, but it wasn’t to be as they twice relinquished the advantage.

It had looked good when the hosts had gone into the break with the lead, thanks to Mpho Khabane’s 20th-minute goal.

But the Limpopo side came out with intent after the restart, and restored parity soon after when Lawrence Ntswane struck in the 50th minute.

That, however, only served to sting Stars back into action and Sibusiso Hlubi, who was also on target in Ea Lla Koto’s last game – a 1-1 draw with Highlands Park – found the net five minutes later to put the Free State side in front again.

But with their Premiership survival on the line, Baroka came fighting back once more, and were back on level terms after Collins Makgaka’s 73rd-minute goal.

That was how the scoreline remained at fulltime as Baroka moved to 25 points and out of the relegation zone, one point above 15th-placed Chippa United.

Stars are in 13th spot on 26 points.

Bottom of the log Maritzburg United were on 20 points ahead of their match against Orlando Pirates later on Wednesday evening.

African News Agency (ANA)