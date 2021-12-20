Baroka will be hoping high flying Royal AM don’t compound their misery

Durban - Baroka FC, who are at the bottom of the DStv Premiership log face yet another difficult proposition as high-flying Royal AM look to further compound their misery when the two clash at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Wednesday at 5pm. Bakgakga Ba Mpahlele have just two wins to show for their efforts this season and are on a torrid run having lost seven of their last ten league matches. The Limpopo based side turned to one of their inspiration figures at the club in Kgoloko Thobejane as they sought to find a way out of the relegation zone.

The man popularly known for his “Football will kill you” quote has certainly evoked a response from his charges in the way of performances but unfortunately not in points on the board. ALSO READ: Bienvenu Eva Nga heroics help Chippa United dismiss Maritzburg United Surprisingly enough even with a Bafana Bafana striker in their ranks in Evidence Makgopa, Baroka were wasteful against a depleted Mamelodi Sundowns a week ago and continued the trend when they faced Stellenbosch last time out, a game they lost 1-0 after creating an abundance of clear cut opportunities.

A very emotional Thobejane spoke after his sixth match in charge of Baroka. “I don’t know what to do or say anymore. This defeat feels like death,” he expressed. “This is the sixth game we’ve played really well and it ends in the same way. We create better chances but we keep missing those chances and losing games.”

In Royal AM they face a side with one of the best finishers in the league in a good vein of form. On Sunday, Victor Letsaolo converted a first half penalty as his side completed the double over Soweto giants, Kaizer Chiefs to take his tally to nine goals and his team to second on the log at the halfway point of the season. Thwihli Thwahla have been a revelation this season considering the fact that they were formed a week before the league kicked off in August. The Kwazulu-Natal based outfit have put themselves in the bag as one of the teams attempting at chasing down runaway log leaders Sundowns.