Benni McCarthy running out of patience, asks team to take accountability

DURBAN - Amazulu coach Benni McCarthy was again left frustrated after his side played to a 1-1 draw with SuperSport United at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville, Pretoria, on Wednesday. It was the second consecutive draw for Usuthu despite dominating after a 0-0 draw with Maritzburg United last weekend. “It’s becoming a common theme now, where you dominate games, create clearcut chances and players just take for granted that you can win games without scoring goals,” said McCarthy. “It gets a bit frustrating and my patience is running out. I feel that the players need to ask more of themselves because I think it’s too easy. When you throw away points like this, nobody wants to take accountability and your job becomes difficult.” Siphelele Mthembu gave Usuthu the lead in the 33rd minute and AmaZulu looked set for victory before Mario Booysen committed a clumsy foul on Thamsanqa Gabuza in the 76th minute.

In-form striker Bradley Grobler made no mistake in dispatching the resulting spot-kick beyond the reach of Usuthu goalkeeper Veli Mothwa to remain top of the Premiership goalscoring charts for the season.

McCarthy expressed his hope that AmaZulu owner Sandile Zungu would assist him in recruiting new talent now that the transfer window is open.

“I don’t want this to be the AmaZulu team that people come to know,” the coach said.

“We play fantastic and dominate the games, dominate possession and then get little from it. One point won’t help us.

“We have to be strong and keep moving and keep fighting.

“Now that the transfer window is open, I hope that the chairman sees that there is a need to add to the squad. The squad is good but there are still pieces of the puzzle that are missing,” said the Bafana Bafana legend.

The result left Usuthu in 10th place on the Premiership standings with 10 points from 10 games.

They have won just one of their last five games and their next assignment will be a trip to Polokwane to face off against Baroka FC at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane tomorrow (5pm kick-off).

McCarthy will fancy his chances of securing a morale-boosting away victory over Bakgakga.