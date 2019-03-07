The fact that Kaizer Chiefs have not won real silverware since Stuart Baxter was in charge means that any mention of “trophies” should be treated with trepidation by Amakhosi fans. But one of the men who tasted success during the Baxter years, Bernard ‘Die Hond’ Parker, knows what it takes to be triumphant.

So, Chiefs supporters will hope that Parker’s wish of winning something again under Ernst Middendorp will come true, after he signed a one-year contract extension this week.

With just seven league games to go, the Naturena-based side are arguably out of the running for the Premiership title, as they are in seventh spot and trail leaders Orlando Pirates by eight points.

But Middendorp’s men can still have a crack at the Nedbank Cup, where they will face Cape Town City in the quarter-finals at Mbombela Stadium on March 31.

“It is great to be recognised as an important member of the team. I pride myself on respecting my teammates and the coach, always being a motivator by sharing my experience,” Parker told the Kaizer Chiefs website.

“Playing for Kaizer Chiefs has been an honour, not to mention one of the highlights of my career. I will continue to give my best, play with my heart on my sleeve and always respect the badge.

“I aim to achieve more success with the team. I want to help the club get back to the glory days of winning trophies – that’s my goal.”

The 32-year-old scored the opener in the 3-2 win over Highlands Park last weekend, and will look to find the target once more in Saturday’s clash with Maritzburg United at the FNB Stadium (6pm kickoff).

Middendorp said that Parker still plays a valuable role at the club.

“Everyone can see how much work Parker puts into his game. Bernard is totally dedicated and involved in our set-up. He has become more than just a player, he has also become someone to rely on, transferring helpful technical information to his teammates during the game,” the German coach said.

“Parker is always searching for ways and means to improve his game. It is a win-win situation, with the younger guys benefiting from his experience.

“His wealth of experience, coupled with his high level of professionalism, has become key to the team.

“He is a very important player for us. Bernard helps the team, even in our preparation for the matches.”

Next Kaizer Chiefs Match: Kaizer Chiefs vs. Maritzburg United, Saturday 09 March 2019, FNB Stadium, 18h00



Tickets are on sale at Computicket and Shoprite/Checkers outlets for R40. #AbsaPrem #HailTheChief #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/8ExX4SQYkU — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) March 6, 2019





