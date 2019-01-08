“We have to find 10 percent extra to win this match,” said Kaizer Chiefs striker Bernard Parker about facing Wits. Photo: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp’s disappointment was visible on his face following the 2-1 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns. Even Masandawana mentor Pitso Mosimane admitted that his team “stole” the victory.

But for Amakhosi striker Bernard Parker, it’s even more important for the players to learn the lessons of what was an enterprising display from the Glamour Boys at the FNB Stadium.

It’s yet another big test for Kaizer Motaung’s team when they take on Premiership leaders Wits at Bidvest Stadium on Wednesday night, and Parker believes his team can turn things around on the scoreboard against the Clever Boys.

“We take a lot of positives out of Saturday’s match. We attacked and defended with confidence. We were only not ruthless enough in the sense of killing it. That was a big lesson,” Parker told the Chiefs website on Tuesday.

“It was a great performance from all the players, from those who started and those who came on. There was also a fantastic performance from the supporters, who kept cheering us on for the duration of the game.

“If we keep creating chances, the goals will follow. We must just keep doing what we did against Sundowns, and not take the foot off the pedal.”

Eighth-placed Chiefs are trailing Wits by a whopping 12 points, with both teams having played 16 matches, and they cannot afford to go down again if they want to keep their slim title hopes alive.

And Parker is confident that they can clinch the three points against Wits.

“We feel confident and the squad is full of positive energy. We just need to show it on the field of play. We have to find 10 percent extra to win this match,” he said.

“Wits are a strong opponent, who are very physical and like to pump balls into the box from diagonal crosses and long-balls. It is a six-pointer for us, because it’s an opportunity to close the gap.

Next Kaizer Chiefs Match: Bidvest Wits vs. Kaizer Chiefs, Wednesday 09 January 2019, Bidvest Stadium, 19h30. Tickets at Computicket.#AbsaPrem #HailTheChief #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/Fom09KPwSb — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) January 8, 2019

“We have improved a lot since Ernst Middendorp took over as the coach. It’s now for us to improve even more. If that happens, we will be a tough team to beat.”





