Bradley Grobler ’in such a good space’ at SuperSport United

JOHANNESBURG - Bradley Grobler cut a grateful figure after engraving his name into the history books of SuperSport United, becoming the club’s all-time top goal scorer after beating Abram Raselemane’s record of 57 goals. Grobler rose to the summit of the club’s scoring charts with 58 goals on Wednesday, after scoring the winner during SuperSport’s 2-1 win over Bloemfontein Celtic away from home. The win took them to second on the Premiership standings with 22 points, two behind leaders and nemesis Mamelodi Sundowns. Had it not been for injuries in previous years Grobler would have undoubtedly long beaten Raselemane’s record in the blue shirt of the Tshwane giants, but it was better late than never. ALSO READ: Bradley Grobler equals SuperSport United’s all-time goal record in win over TS Galaxy “It’s been good. I’ve loved my time at SuperSport. I think everyone knows, it’s been a stint that has been filled with up-and-down moments. There’s been the good and bad times. But right now, I’m in such a good space and I’m enjoying my football,” Grobler said.

“I think credit must go to the club - from the medical team, players and most of all the board, the CEO Mr Stan Matthews and chairman Mr Khulu Sibiya. It would have been easy for the team to let me go after a season or two after injuries and operations.

“But they stuck by me and showed a lot of confidence in me. I’ll forever be grateful for that. And by scoring these goals and contributing to the success of the club is my way of showing my gratitude to what they’ve done for me.”

Matthews has been open about Grobler’s future at the club, saying they will never stand in his way if there were enticing offers from overseas - or Sundowns, Orlando Pirates and Kazier Chiefs for that matter, considering his age and what he has contributed to SuperSport.

But nonetheless Grobler has admitted that he would be happy to end his career at SuperSport, if such offers do not come his way. He also added that he has established a healthy partnership with Thamsanqa Gabuza who joined the club early last season.

“There are so many different things that I can say about Gabuza. I think since joining the club, he’s been unbelievably good,” said Grobler.

“He’s brought so much to the club, on the field. And I think he also brought so much to the team, off the field. He’s a great guy off the field. He just brings so much happiness and joy. On the field, we complement each other very well and that shows.”

Grobler and Gabuza, who have scored in their last four matches, will be hoping to continue with their rich vein of form when they welcome neighbours Sundowns in the Tshwane derby at Lucas “Masterpieces” Moripe Stadium tomorrow.

Three points will take Matsantsantsa to the top of the log. But with Sundowns unbeaten this season, in first place and boasting depth in their squad, Grobler is aware that their job will be cut out for them if they are going to claim Tshwane’s first bragging rights the season.

“There’s no doubt. They are an unbelievable team. And, with all due respect, they should win everything that’s on offer. They can win the league with two different teams. But I think we can beat any team on any day. We’ll go out there, give it our all and see what happens,” he said.

@Mihlalibaleka