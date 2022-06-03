Brilliant Khuzwayo ruffles up feathers saying 'Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates' are the biggest teams

Johannesburg - Retired goalkeeper Brilliant Khuzwayo ruffled up some feathers on his Twitter timeline on Friday morning after claiming that Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates remain the biggest clubs in the land. In a professional career that lasted for almost a decade, Khuzwayo became one of the few players to sign for both Soweto giants, Chiefs and Pirates, before hanging up his gloves at 29 years of age.

Khuzwayo early retirement was announced when he was still a Pirates’ player after a troubling knee injury ensured that he failed to make a single appearance for the club in his second stint. It was at Chiefs that Khuzwayo had a couple of appearances under his belt, albeit playing as a second fiddle to Itumeleng Khune during his six-year stint. He won two titles, the Nedbank Cup and MTN8. However, the two Soweto giants have experienced incredible droughts in the trophy cabinets in recent seasons, with Mamelodi Sundowns running unopposed for almost all the local honours.

That feat has seen most players choosing to pledge their allegiances to the yellow and green crests of Sundowns, instead of the famous gold and black of Chiefs or the black and white of Pirates. @KaizerChiefs and @orlandopirates are the only big teams in the PSL.

Nonke futhi niyazi — BRILLIANT ONE (@Brilliekhuzwayo) June 3, 2022 On Friday morning, the Brazilians announced they’ve acquired the services of Sipho Mbule, who was Chiefs’ target, from SuperSport United. A feat that may have prompted the tweet from Khuzwayo. “Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates are the only big teams in the PSL. Nonke futhi niyazi (You all know that),” the former footballer now turned pundit tweeted on his timeline on Friday morning.

