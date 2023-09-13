Mamelodi Sundowns, who have made a perfect start to the season, have once again continued to set the standard, placing their Gauteng rivals on the back foot. The DStv Premiership will once again take centre stage this weekend, with defending league champions Sundowns at the top of the standings, with the likes of Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs and SuperSport United already wobbling.

The Brazilians, under the guidance of the energetic Rhulani Mokwena, have accumulated 18 points out of 18 in their first six league outings, already establishing an eight-point gap on second-placed Golden Arrows. The Chloorkop-based side are the highest-scoring team in the division, and have conceded the least goals, while also competing in the MTN8, where they’re in the semi-finals. Sundowns will be back in action in the Caf Champions League on Friday, though, when they face Bumamuru in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania (3pm kickoff).

The first international break of the season must have provided a muchneeded breather for all sides looking to reassess various issues around their team’s performances, squad potential and realistic expectations at the end of the campaign. Having finished in a Caf Confederation Cup spot last season, SuperSport are the closest side to Sundowns among the teams tipped to potentially deny the champions a record-extending seventh league title in a row. SuperSport will look to resume their somewhat satisfactory beginning to the season when they return to domestic action next Wednesday against Chiefs, with continental commitments up first on their return.

Having lost their last league match against Arrows, SuperSport coach Gavin Hunt will hope his team will grab a confidence-boosting victory in their Confederation Cup preliminary round tie against Botswana’s Gaborone United on Saturday. SuperSport will need the likes of Grant Margeman, Ricardo Goss and Siyanda Xulu to provide a boost in enthusiasm when they return from Bafana Bafana duty if they are to make up the ground on their cross-town rivals.

Pirates, in fourth spot in the league, are undoubtedly the closest team to the leaders in terms of quality and squad depth, but will need to turn those expectations into results on the field, having already dropped four points this season. However, Pirates also return to domestic action next Wednesday as they take a short trip to Botswana at the weekend, where Jwaneng Galaxy await them in Champions League preliminary round action.

The main focus of Pirates coach Jose Riveiro remains the Premiership, having finished as runners-up last season, albeit 16 points off champions Sundowns. For Chiefs, possibly the least probable to dethrone Sundowns, a third league win in a row will be their next target when Royal AM come to town on Saturday. Chiefs appear to be taking shape after initially getting off to a rocky start under new coach Molefi Ntseki.