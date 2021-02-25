Cape Town City and Chippa to square off twice in Gqeberha

CAPE TOWN – Cape Town City and Chippa United are going to become quite acquainted with each other after this week. The pair square off in a Nedbank Cup last 16 tie on Sunday (6pm kickoff) before meeting again in the Dstv Premiership a couple of days later. Both matches will, of course, take place in Port Elizabeth – or rather Gqeberha as the "Windy City" will now be known as. Considering City's recent form in the league where they have failed to pick up maximum points in their last four matches, it would be justifiable for Citizens coach Jan Olde Riekerink to not place too much emphasis on the Cup encounter with the league game two days later. ALSO READ: Cape Town City and 10-man Swallows share the points in the Mother City The Dutchman, though, is not entertaining any such thoughts and preparing his team for a full onslaught on Sunday at the former 2010 World Cup venue.

"We play the Nedbank Cup to win, not just to compete," Riekerink told the media on Thursday. "The first game is in a big stadium and we will be really motivated.

"Chippa are a tough opponent, we played to a 1-1 draw in the league at home. Our focus is on getting through to the next round and then we will think of the league game."

Meanwhile, Chippa United coach Dan Malesela believes the fans are in for a treat when these two coastal rivals go head-to-head.

“Cape Town City are a very exciting team and, without disrespecting other teams, they play with the knowledge of what they are doing,” Malesela said.

“We have to try and match them but they will also have to try and match us. We will also be playing with a purpose.

“I think it will be an exciting game with two sides who only know how to go forward.”

Malesela also has high hopes for Chippa as he has fond memories of this tournament. Not only does he possess a winners' medal from his playing days with Orlando Pirates, but he also coached TS Galaxy to their surprise success in the 2019 final over Kaizer Chiefs in Durban.

I’m highly confident because it’s the one cup I cherish the most,” said Malesela.

“It was the first trophy I got to lift in my career and a person always wants to go on and keep winning things,” he said. "We are pushing the players to try and go as far as we can.”

