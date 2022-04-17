Cape Town City bares it’s teeth after PSL orders Kaizer Chiefs' matches to be rescheduled

Cape Town - Cape Town City FC are highly infuriated by the Premier Soccer League's (PSL) decision to reschedule their DStv Premiership clash with Kaizer Chiefs. The decision was made known to the PSL clubs via a circular which has fallen into the hands of the media. Once City became aware that the circular had been leaked, they issued a statement yesterday.

The statement reads: On Thursday, the league had sent a circular to all chairpersons of its member clubs, explaining the way forward on the matter about the December fixture, which Amakhosi failed to honour after a serious Covid-19 outbreak at Naturena, while City and the referees were present at a closed FNB Stadium. Regrettably, it has been brought to our attention that Circular No 16 of the National Soccer League has become a public document which leaves us no alternative but to declare that we distance ourselves from its content. ALSO READ: Kaizer Chiefs legal case with PSL set for 10 May

The insinuations that we are party to, or part of this decision is untrue. We categorically do not agree to this process and have responded in writing to the league and the parties on two occasions now, reserving our rights as a club to defend our position in this matter.” The PSL’s decision would have been a natural progression from the decision of SA Football Association (SAFA) arbitrator Nazeer Cassim SC who ruled in favour of Chiefs. He ordered that the two matches be replayed. The PSL rules state that the arbitration outcome is final and binding. 𝗖𝗟𝗨𝗕 𝗔𝗡𝗡𝗢𝗨𝗡𝗖𝗘𝗠𝗘𝗡𝗧



[1/2] pic.twitter.com/E5kABhEreL — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) April 15, 2022 In a move completely out of the blue, PSL decided to take the matter to the Gauteng High Court. In the past, the PSL has had to remind errant clubs that arbitration outcomes are final and binding.

Instead of the PSL being grateful that arbitration came to a logical conclusion, the PSL set off to the High Court. The PSL indeed has nothing to gain if the High Court changes the arbitration outcome. The PSL is looking to play the matches Chiefs missed in December some time before May 10 when the PSL’s case will be heard in the High Court. ALSO READ: Beleaguered SuperSport score shock 1-0 win over wasteful Kaizer Chiefs

The plan is that should the PSL win its case, the matches that City missed will be declared 3-0 wins for the opponents, regardless of the results of the matches which would have been completed by then. In the light of City’s statement, it may seem that they will not play the rescheduled game. In the event of a no-show, it could well be declared a 3-0 win for Chiefs. It now seems that City chairman John Comitis may have had some foresight when he said a month ago: “They can have the three points. I wonder if I can give them the three points, will they charge me? They can have them. It will make no difference to Kaizer Chiefs.”

The comments were in response to the arbitration outcome. ALSO READ: Cape Town City deny Royal AM three points in the Mother City Meanwhile, Chiefs official Jessica Motaung has expressed shock at how the PSL has handled the case. She says it affected her father during an interview on the radio.

“The chairman (my father Kaizer Motuang) is very involved," said Motaung. “I think for a man who has contributed so much to South African football, for who stands for what is best for South African football, he with his organisation going through this. “I’m very sad for him when I see the pressure that he’s going through. I just pray that we can get this difficult time.

“This whole situation with the case is one that I’m just quite baffled about here in South Africa. First of all, we all know the rules of the game and the fact that arbitration is supposed to be final and binding. “So, I’m quite surprised, it’s quite shocking and I’m quite sad that we started having our football governed through the courts. That’ll be quite a pity. I’m hoping that there will be some reasonable engagement around that. “We were very clear in the direction that we took, and we’d love to play the games. It’s just very disappointing. We say we’re a rules-based organisation, then can we stick to our own rules.”