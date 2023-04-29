Cape Town City come from behind to complete leave double over Royal AM

Durban - Cape Town City came from behind to claim a hard-fought 2-1 Premiership win over Royal AM at the Chatsworth Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The 37-year-old Elias Pelembe rolled back the years with a sublime piece of skill to manufacture the opening goal for the hosts in the 19th minute.

The Mozambique international twisted the defence inside out before driving a low cross into the box, Siphesihle Msomi latched onto it and guided the ball past Darren Keet to break the deadlock. Needing a response, City emerged from the tunnel with purpose and after making substitutions, Taahir Goedeman justified his introduction with a well-taken header in the 64th minute.

The 23-year-old found himself unmarked in the home side’s box and guided a Keanu Cupido delivery into the top corner. Fifteen minutes later, Goedeman turned provider, as he combined with Mayo to double the visitor’s league in the 73rd minute.

Goedeman ran onto a well-weighted pass out wide before drilling a low cross towards the near post, Mayo finished expertly as a deft touch saw effort give keeper Mondli Mpoto no chance. Top eight chasing Thwihli Thwahla welcomed a Cityzens outfit looking for an immediate bounce back after going down to Orlando Pirates in their last match. Eric Tinkler and his team were on an unwanted four-game winless run and set up the rip-roaring Khanyisa Mayo alongside Juan Zapata and 20-year-old Jaedin Rhodes, looking to exploit what has become a shaky Royal AM defence.

John Maduka sought to resolve his side's frailties at the back as he dropped mistake-prone Xolani Ngcobo and replaced him with South African junior international Mpoto in between the sticks. The slippery conditions underfoot combined with the rich level of talent on show made for a high-tempo match in the opening half with both outfits going at each other as they shared possession equally. The frustrations of failing to create anything clear-cut were written all over coach Tinkler’s face as his attacking unit struggled with fluidity and retaining momentum.

The incentive of possibly overtaking their opponents on the DStv premiership seemed to spur Thwihli Thwahla on as they began the second half the liveliest, City needing two last-ditch blocks to deny the hosts a second goal. The best one of those two chances fell for playmaker Tebogo Potshane after 55 minutes following very good work by Pelembe again on the left-hand side, but he hesitated and allowed City to get bodies in the way and block his shot. Having lost this one, Royal AM will have an opportunity to chase the top eight with a tough battle against Orlando Pirates next while City welcomes Golden Arrows.