Cape Town City hope to take momentum into Kaizer Chiefs clash

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

CAPE TOWN – Cape Town City coach Jan Olde Riekerink is hoping to take the momentum gained from the victory over SuperSport United into their next game against Kaizer Chiefs. City broke a streak of eight matches without a win with a comprehensive 3-0 thrashing of SuperSport at the Cape Town Stadium over the weekend. After a drought of goals lately, City finally converted their chances while also managing to keep a clean sheet. Although it's still 10 days before the trip up to Soweto to face Chiefs, Olde Riekerink wants his team now to build on the confidence gained. “Looking forward, we now have a big task ahead to face Chiefs away but it’s also good that we have some time to prepare for that game. From then we basically have a match every few days, so this is a big opportunity for us to get back on track," the Dutchman said.

ALSO READ: John Comitis scolding does the trick as Cape Town City trash SuperSport United

“I think my team played very well. This has been the performance we have looked for from the boys. We were confident that we had this type of performance in our locker."

Riekerink was certainly pleased that his team could strike the sweet balance between attack and defence.

"In the past we conceded a lot of goals, then we went through a phase where we didn’t score many goals. Now we finally got the balance right and made a good performance all round. I am very happy with the way the boys played," he said.

It will certainly be a tough test for the Citizens when they travel to FNB Stadium with Chiefs having turned the corner after a miserable start to the season.

The Amakhosi have not lost in eight matches across all competitions now and their confidence has been further boosted after securing qualification to the next round of the CAF Champions League due to their lack 2-2 all draw with Horoya over the weekend.

Chiefs, though, will first have to contend with Baroka FC, who they face on Thursday before coming up against Cape Town City the following Wednesday.

@ZaahierAdams

IOL Sport