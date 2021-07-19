Cape Town City lure highly-rated playmaker Khanyisa Mayo

CAPE TOWN - Many footballers roll out the cliché upon arriving at their new club that it is the realisation of a “dream come true”. But for Cape Town’s City sixth new acquisition of the season Khanyisa Mayo it really is a fairytale.

The highly-rated 22-year-old playmaker was asked during an interview back in March to select a “Dream Team” from players competing in the Dstv Premiership. Mayo chose four Cape Town City stalwarts in his 12-man squad including club captain Thamsanqa Mkhize, midfielder Thato Mokeke and forwards Surprise Ralani and Fagrie Lakay. Mayo claimed Mkhize’s "got an engine to go up and down, he can help in attack too" and that Mokeke is “so exceptional, can use both feet." He equally waxed lyrical about Ralani who is “very comfortable on the ball, can take on players too", while Lakay “is a goalscorer, who can score comfortably, a very strong number nine."

The former Richards Bay starlet, who claimed the Nedbank Cup’s Most Promising Player accolade last season, will now have the opportunity to line-up alongside his heroes in the Dstv Premiership after signing a long-term deal at the Citizens. "Cape Town City are delighted to announce the signing of South African forward Khanyisa Mayo. Let’s welcome our new Citizen!" the club said in a statement on Monday. Mayo, is the son of former Bafana Bafana international Patrick Mayo, and was expected to follow in his father’s footsteps by joining Kaizer Chiefs after being linked to the Amakhosi earlier this year.

The former SA U-17 international is a product of the famed SuperSport United – another of father’s former clubs – Academy and was also touted for a move to Portugal giants Benfica and Sporting Lisbon a few years ago. But it is the Citizens that have completed the coup as Eric Tinkler’s team remain very active in the transfer market during the off-season. Mayo joins Darren Keet, Bongani Mpandle, Patrick Fisher, Katlego Mokhuoane and DR Congo defender Nathan Fasika at the Cape-based club. @ZaahierAdams