Cape Town City snap up former Orlando Pirates striker Justin Shonga

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town City continue to beef up their attacking options in the DSTV Premiership with the latest arrival being Justin Shonga.

The Zambian international striker is highly-rated on the African continent having previously attracted interest from giants like AL Ahly and Zamalek during his time with Orlando Pirates.

The 24-year-old has, though, not lived up to high-profile billing here in South Africa as yet and was transferred to league rookies Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) from the Buccaneers.

City chairman John Comitis, however, believes Shonga has much more to offer than his 16 goals in 77 games for Pirates and has taken the attacker out of Limpopo to reignite his career here under the bright lights of Cape Town until June 2024.

Shonga will join up with fellow Zambian international Charles Zulu, who signed from Zonaco FC at the beginning of the season, at the Citizens.

City's attack will certainly have a continental flavour to it in the future with Ghanaian striker Prince Opoku Agyemang also on the books.

@ZaahierAdams