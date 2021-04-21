Cape Town City too good for Kaizer Chiefs in DStv Premiership clash at FNB Stadium

JOHANNESBURG – Wasteful Kaizer Chiefs' dreadful run of form continued at the FNB Stadium on Wednesday when they were defeated 2-1 by visiting Cape Town City in a DStv Premiership clash.

After City had taken a 2-0 lead, Chiefs had a glut of scoring chances, but only the Australian-born midfielder Kearyn Baccus, a second-half substitute, found the net in the 67th minute.

Chiefs took the initiative at the start and managed a few early sorties into the opposition goalmouth without setting up scoring chances.

City took some time to settle down. When they did, their attacks, mostly down the right flank, proved penetrative. An 18th corner provided City with a chance for a breakthrough when Chiefs made a hash of clearing their lines. The ball spun free and City striker Tashreeq Morris, from five metres out, ballooned his effort over the crossbar.

Three minutes later, Morris atoned for the lapse when he slipped the ball past Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune after a fine goalmouth cross by defender Terrence Mashego, who had overlapped with great speed down the left flank.

On the stroke of halftime, Chiefs forced a corner, and subsequently, a scoring chance emerged. However, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo's pile driver from the edge of the penalty area flew wide of the target.

In the 52nd minute, City scored a fluke goal when striker Bradley Ralani tried his luck from the edge of the penalty area. His shot took a wicked deflection off a defender, and Khune was left stranded between the sticks.

