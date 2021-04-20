Cape Town City’s time to beat Kaizer Chiefs is now, says ex-keeper Shu-Aib Walters

CAPE TOWN – Former Cape Town City goalkeeper Shu-Aib Walters believes that The Citizens have “a golden opportunity” to turn the tables on Kaizer Chiefs in their Dstv Premiership clash at the FNB Stadium on Wednesday.

City have not enjoyed the best results against Chiefs over past few seasons, unlike when Walters minded The Citizens goal in the early years of the club when the Cape side dominated the encounters.

“Back when we played Chiefs, we were starting out as a club in the PSL, and they were the Mighty Amakhosi. We knew it was a massive game, the stadium would be full, the adrenalin would be pumping, we didn’t need extra motivation to want to do well on the day,” Walters told IOL Sport.

“Also, back then, the styles were a lot different. Chiefs were the big team, and they would dominate possession and we would sit back and try to hit them on the counter-attack. Our transition play was very good because we had the pace and skill of Lebogang Manyama and Aubrey Ngoma and that’s the way we would hurt Chiefs.

“I think now, maybe it’s not the same, with City having matured and are a team that looks to dominate the possession and have control of the ball while Chiefs prefer to sit back. But I do think City have a golden opportunity now to capitalise. Chiefs have been inconsistent all season and City showed good form in their last game against SuperSport. They seemed to have sorted out their problems at the back and will look to carry that form to FNB.”

City’s defence has been expertly marshalled by goalkeeper Peter Leeuwenburgh, but the club announced last week that the Dutch-born No 1 will be returning to his homeland at the end of the season.

Walters believes City will definitely miss Leeuwenburgh, although he is confident that club chairman John Comitis will find a suitable replacement.

“Peter is a very good goalkeeper. He has all the attributes that a keeper requires. He is tall which helps him in the air, he’s a very good shot-stopper and his distribution is top class,” Walters said.

“He’s been great since joining City and needless to say attracted the attention of the likes of Chiefs and Pirates. However, he is Dutch and his family is all back in the Netherlands, so he was always wanting to return home.

John has always been a very resourceful man. Look at the signings that he has made over the years. There’s been Ayanda Patosi and Teko Modise. Darren Keet is a possible good option locally. He’s based in Cape Town at the moment, but he won’t come cheap. He is a former Bafana Bafana No 1 and played overseas, so he has credibility. He will be a good investment for the next 3 to 4 years.

“But the coach is Dutch and the goalkeeper coach is Dutch, so don’t be surprised if John gets someone from the Eredivisie 2.”

Meanwhile, Chiefs defender Daniel Cardoso has accepted personal blame for the Amakhosi’s lacklustre performances in the league. The Mighty Amakhosi are placed a lowly ninth place – two below City.

"Individually, it hasn't been the best of seasons as you can see – we've been leaking way too many goals, so I do take ownership of that,"

"I know it's a team sport but you need to lead from the back sometimes, and I think I've lacked that quite a bit this season.”

@ZaahierAdams

IOL Sport